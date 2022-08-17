Are Veritiv Corporation (NYSE:VRTV) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, Veritiv Corporation’s stock clocked out at 138.18, down -0.40% from its previous closing price of $138.73. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 97824 shares were traded. VRTV reached its highest trading level at $140.00 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $137.07.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VRTV’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 59.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.24. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.58.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA/Merrill on March 06, 2020, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $16 from $23 previously.

On May 13, 2019, BofA/Merrill Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $37 to $26.

BofA/Merrill Upgraded its Neutral to Buy on March 05, 2019, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $37.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 22 when Macadam Stephen E. bought 1,600 shares for $126.53 per share. The transaction valued at 202,455 led to the insider holds 8,100 shares of the business.

Macadam Stephen E. bought 1,500 shares of VRTV for $189,945 on Nov 30. The Director now owns 6,500 shares after completing the transaction at $126.63 per share.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Veritiv’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.91, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.26 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VRTV has reached a high of $161.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $76.83. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 121.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 123.67.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VRTV traded 133.65K shares on average per day over the past three months and 142.45k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 14.61M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.50M. Insiders hold about 4.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.40% stake in the company. Shares short for VRTV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 610.94k with a Short Ratio of 6.01, compared to 333.28k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.16% and a Short% of Float of 7.38%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.5 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.5 and a low estimate of $4.5, while EPS last year was $1.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $4.32, with high estimates of $4.32 and low estimates of $4.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $18.4 and $18.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $18.4. EPS for the following year is $15.25, with 1 analysts recommending between $15.25 and $15.25.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $1.79B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.79B to a low estimate of $1.79B. As of the current estimate, Veritiv Corporation’s year-ago sales were $1.66B, an estimated increase of 8.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.67B, an increase of 2.30% less than the figure of $8.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.67B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.67B.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VRTV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.97B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.97B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.97B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.85B, up 1.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.42B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.42B and the low estimate is $6.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.