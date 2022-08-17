As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Enservco Corporation (ENSV) offers stability

The closing price of Enservco Corporation (AMEX: ENSV) was 1.45 for the day, down -2.68% from the previous closing price of $1.49. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 129178 shares were traded. ENSV reached its highest trading level at $1.5100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4401.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ENSV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.04.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on November 13, 2015, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $1.25 from $2 previously.

On March 19, 2015, Northland Capital reiterated its Outperform rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $4 to $2.75.

On September 08, 2014, Northland Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $4.Northland Capital initiated its Outperform rating on September 08, 2014, with a $4 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ENSV now has a Market Capitalization of 17.70M and an Enterprise Value of 34.20M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.23 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.69.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ENSV is 1.19, which has changed by 29.46% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -2.16% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ENSV has reached a high of $8.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9734, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7671.

Shares Statistics:

ENSV traded an average of 519.24K shares per day over the past three months and 189.79k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 11.44M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 10.92M. Insiders hold about 4.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ENSV as of Jul 28, 2022 were 174.26k with a Short Ratio of 0.34, compared to 300.71k on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.52% and a Short% of Float of 1.84%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 2 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $11.43M to a low estimate of $11.4M. As of the current estimate, Enservco Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.14M, an estimated increase of 122.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.24M, an increase of 37.40% less than the figure of $122.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.24M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.24M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ENSV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $30.12M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $30.12M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.34M, up 96.40% from the average estimate.