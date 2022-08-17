As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (SITE) offers stability

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc. (NYSE: SITE) closed the day trading at 141.08 up 0.63% from the previous closing price of $140.20. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.88 from its previous closing price. On the day, 185257 shares were traded. SITE reached its highest trading level at $141.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $137.83.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SITE, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 124.80 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 100.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On July 13, 2022, Stifel started tracking the stock assigning a Hold rating and target price of $105.

RBC Capital Mkts Upgraded its Underperform to Sector Perform on June 22, 2022, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $128 to $118.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 13 when BLACK DOUG sold 9,530 shares for $119.13 per share. The transaction valued at 1,135,309 led to the insider holds 512,599 shares of the business.

BLACK DOUG sold 9,529 shares of SITE for $1,119,372 on Jun 15. The CEO now owns 502,129 shares after completing the transaction at $117.47 per share. On May 18, another insider, BLACK DOUG, who serves as the CEO of the company, sold 9,497 shares for $128.35 each. As a result, the insider received 1,218,940 and left with 491,658 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SiteOne’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.24. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.11.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SITE has reached a high of $260.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $108.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 126.78, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 171.48.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SITE traded about 281.89K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SITE traded about 311.06k shares per day. A total of 45.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.37M. Shares short for SITE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.62M with a Short Ratio of 9.23, compared to 2.62M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.83% and a Short% of Float of 6.58%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.04 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.17 and a low estimate of $2.89, while EPS last year was $2.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.62, with high estimates of $1.83 and low estimates of $1.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.01 and $5.52 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.72. EPS for the following year is $5.37, with 8 analysts recommending between $6.26 and $4.73.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SITE’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.04B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.48B, up 13.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.92B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.16B and the low estimate is $3.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.