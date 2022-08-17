CLDX (Celldex Therapeutics Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

In the latest session, Celldex Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) closed at 37.32 down -0.67% from its previous closing price of $37.57. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.25 from its previous closing price. On the day, 397924 shares were traded. CLDX reached its highest trading level at $37.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.73.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Celldex Therapeutics Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.30 and its Current Ratio is at 12.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on September 17, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $66.

On September 10, 2021, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $68.

On July 22, 2021, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $66.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on July 22, 2021, with a $66 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when Martin Samuel Bates sold 17,547 shares for $36.45 per share. The transaction valued at 639,629 led to the insider holds 24,378 shares of the business.

Martin Samuel Bates sold 2,453 shares of CLDX for $90,856 on Aug 11. The SVP AND CFO now owns 24,378 shares after completing the transaction at $37.04 per share. On Dec 23, another insider, Martin Samuel Bates, who serves as the SVP and CFO of the company, sold 9,500 shares for $42.00 each. As a result, the insider received 399,000 and left with 24,378 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2018.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CLDX has reached a high of $57.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 28.49, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.82.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CLDX has traded an average of 844.60K shares per day and 651.42k over the past ten days. A total of 46.76M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 46.67M. Shares short for CLDX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.81M with a Short Ratio of 4.38, compared to 4.71M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.15% and a Short% of Float of 9.61%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.5 and a low estimate of $-0.53, while EPS last year was $-0.34. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.51, with high estimates of $-0.48 and low estimates of $-0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.85 and $-2.11 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2. EPS for the following year is $-2.27, with 5 analysts recommending between $-1.98 and $-2.46.