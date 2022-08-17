Considering DHI Group Inc. (DHX) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $5.40 in the most recent trading day, DHI Group Inc. (NYSE: DHX) closed at 5.43, up 0.56%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 177254 shares were traded. DHX reached its highest trading level at $5.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.31.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of DHX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.28.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Lake Street on November 30, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

On July 22, 2021, B. Riley Securities reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $4.50 to $5.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DHX now has a Market Capitalization of 259.97M and an Enterprise Value of 294.54M. As of this moment, DHI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 543.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 49.36. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 35.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.24. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.17 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.62.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for DHX is 1.32, which has changed by 45.97% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -2.16% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, DHX has reached a high of $7.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.62. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.23, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.63.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 460.10K shares per day over the past 3-months and 306.98k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 44.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.95M. Insiders hold about 11.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.60% stake in the company. Shares short for DHX as of Jul 28, 2022 were 1.46M with a Short Ratio of 3.17, compared to 1.6M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.01% and a Short% of Float of 3.48%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.02 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.05. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.02, with high estimates of $0.02 and low estimates of $0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.09 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.07. EPS for the following year is $0.12, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.15 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DHX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $146.92M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $146.31M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $146.55M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $119.9M, up 22.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $165.79M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $170.24M and the low estimate is $163.36M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.