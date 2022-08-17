Considering Dine Brands Global Inc. (DIN) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Dine Brands Global Inc. (NYSE: DIN) closed at 76.44 in the last session, up 2.58% from day before closing price of $74.52. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.92 from its previous closing price. On the day, 207333 shares were traded. DIN reached its highest trading level at $76.51 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $73.72.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DIN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.40 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on March 03, 2022, Reiterated its Outperform rating but revised its target price to $95 from $105 previously.

On March 03, 2022, KeyBanc Capital Markets reiterated its Overweight rating and also upped its target price recommendation from $95 to $90.

Deutsche Bank reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on March 03, 2022, while the target price for the stock was revised from $99 to $87.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 11 when Hyter Michael sold 1,600 shares for $72.86 per share. The transaction valued at 116,576 led to the insider holds 1,329 shares of the business.

KAY LARRY ALAN sold 350 shares of DIN for $25,305 on Mar 10. The Director now owns 11,909 shares after completing the transaction at $72.30 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, KAY LARRY ALAN, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,950 shares for $72.47 each. As a result, the insider received 141,316 and left with 9,096 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Dine’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.05. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DIN has reached a high of $95.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $61.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 69.29, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 73.99.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DIN traded on average about 218.93K shares per day over the past 3-months and 227.7k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 16.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.34M. Insiders hold about 6.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.44% stake in the company. Shares short for DIN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.55M with a Short Ratio of 6.86, compared to 1.42M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.23% and a Short% of Float of 17.40%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for DIN is 2.04, which was 0.00 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.86%. The current Payout Ratio is 25.40% for DIN, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 07, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 27, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.63 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.82 and a low estimate of $1.49, while EPS last year was $1.94. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.35, with high estimates of $1.5 and low estimates of $1.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.24 and $5.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.94. EPS for the following year is $6.99, with 8 analysts recommending between $7.5 and $6.24.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $949.6M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $922M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $935.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $896.17M, up 4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $969.21M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $998.2M and the low estimate is $946M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.