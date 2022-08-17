CuriosityStream Inc. (CURI) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

CuriosityStream Inc. (NASDAQ: CURI) closed the day trading at 2.14 down -7.76% from the previous closing price of $2.32. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 467027 shares were traded. CURI reached its highest trading level at $2.3000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9950.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CURI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 17, 2021, JP Morgan started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $15.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Underperform on June 18, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $14.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CURI now has a Market Capitalization of 108.19M and an Enterprise Value of 30.37M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.38 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CURI has reached a high of $13.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8604, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.8248.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CURI traded about 391.94K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CURI traded about 222.23k shares per day. A total of 52.75M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.04M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.00% stake in the company. Shares short for CURI as of Jul 28, 2022 were 1.7M with a Short Ratio of 4.33, compared to 1.92M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.22% and a Short% of Float of 7.08%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.23 and a low estimate of $-0.31, while EPS last year was $-0.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.2, with high estimates of $-0.13 and low estimates of $-0.37.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.76 and $-1.51 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1. EPS for the following year is $-0.42, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.45 and $-0.9.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CURI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $100.82M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $87.78M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $96.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $71.26M, up 35.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $130.86M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $146.34M and the low estimate is $118.86M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 35.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.