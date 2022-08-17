Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: FENC) closed the day trading at 6.75 down -0.59% from the previous closing price of $6.79. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.04 from its previous closing price. On the day, 232732 shares were traded. FENC reached its highest trading level at $7.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.53.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of FENC, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.00 and its Current Ratio is at 9.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On June 05, 2020, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FENC has reached a high of $10.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.89.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, FENC traded about 31.48K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, FENC traded about 77.51k shares per day. A total of 26.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 21.61M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.90% stake in the company. Shares short for FENC as of Jul 14, 2022 were 155.46k with a Short Ratio of 5.85, compared to 211.4k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.60% and a Short% of Float of 0.88%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.11 and a low estimate of $-0.14, while EPS last year was $-0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.12, with high estimates of $-0.1 and low estimates of $-0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.38 and $-0.55 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.46. EPS for the following year is $-0.29, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.24 and $-0.72.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $15.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $25.1M and the low estimate is $9.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 928.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.