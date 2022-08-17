How is Criteo S.A.’s (NASDAQ: CRTO) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO) closed at 28.07 in the last session, down -2.64% from day before closing price of $28.83. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.76 from its previous closing price. On the day, 222963 shares were traded. CRTO reached its highest trading level at $29.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.88.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CRTO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.88 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 11.31. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, The Benchmark Company on March 01, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $45.

Stifel Upgraded its Hold to Buy on June 03, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $47.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Damon Ryan sold 15,000 shares for $28.57 per share. The transaction valued at 428,624 led to the insider holds 152,122 shares of the business.

Damon Ryan sold 40 shares of CRTO for $934 on Jul 25. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 167,122 shares after completing the transaction at $23.34 per share. On Jun 13, another insider, Clarken Megan, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 3,645 shares for $23.66 each. As a result, the insider received 86,230 and left with 407,849 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Criteo’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 21.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRTO has reached a high of $43.49, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.56. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 30.40.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CRTO traded on average about 258.44K shares per day over the past 3-months and 379.32k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 60.24M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.91M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.80% stake in the company. Shares short for CRTO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.59M with a Short Ratio of 10.19, compared to 3.52M on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.61 and a low estimate of $0.36, while EPS last year was $0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.85 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.46 and $2.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.78. EPS for the following year is $3.13, with 11 analysts recommending between $3.63 and $2.56.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $220.81M. It ranges from a high estimate of $229.6M to a low estimate of $215M. As of the current estimate, Criteo S.A.’s year-ago sales were $208.7M, an estimated increase of 5.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $225.57M, an increase of 10.00% over than the figure of $5.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $241.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $208.96M.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CRTO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.01B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $919.82M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $965.47M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $920.79M, up 4.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.13B and the low estimate is $972.58M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.