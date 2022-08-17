I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Beam Global (BEEM).

After closing at $17.14 in the most recent trading day, Beam Global (NASDAQ: BEEM) closed at 16.52, down -3.62%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 144872 shares were traded. BEEM reached its highest trading level at $17.02 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.10.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of BEEM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.80 and its Current Ratio is at 4.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on June 17, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $23.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 04 when WHEATLEY DESMOND C sold 1,500 shares for $22.33 per share. The transaction valued at 33,499 led to the insider holds 74,422 shares of the business.

WHEATLEY DESMOND C sold 1,300 shares of BEEM for $24,796 on Jan 03. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 75,922 shares after completing the transaction at $19.07 per share. On Oct 08, another insider, WHEATLEY DESMOND C, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 1,400 shares for $26.16 each. As a result, the insider received 36,626 and left with 69,786 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BEEM now has a Market Capitalization of 179.77M and an Enterprise Value of 162.74M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.00 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.01. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.52 whereas that against EBITDA is -19.83.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for BEEM is 1.13, which has changed by -42.46% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -2.16% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, BEEM has reached a high of $39.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.10, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.12.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 188.77K shares per day over the past 3-months and 209.29k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 9.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.58M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 35.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BEEM as of Jul 28, 2022 were 1.75M with a Short Ratio of 9.28, compared to 1.84M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 17.37% and a Short% of Float of 19.79%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.19 and a low estimate of $-0.25, while EPS last year was $-0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.19, with high estimates of $-0.16 and low estimates of $-0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.73 and $-0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.83. EPS for the following year is $-0.32, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.26 and $-0.41.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $3.83M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.3M to a low estimate of $2.9M. As of the current estimate, Beam Global’s year-ago sales were $2.12M, an estimated increase of 80.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.92M, an increase of 143.40% over than the figure of $80.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.38M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BEEM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $23.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.17M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9M, up 115.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $37.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $46.5M and the low estimate is $29.57M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 94.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.