I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT).

The price of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UCTT) closed at 33.87 in the last session, up 0.44% from day before closing price of $33.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 563408 shares were traded. UCTT reached its highest trading level at $34.11 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.11.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at UCTT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 56.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.65 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.62.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on April 12, 2021, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $66 from $55 previously.

On February 18, 2021, Cowen reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $48 to $57.

Cowen Upgraded its Market Perform to Outperform on January 29, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $40 to $48.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 27 when Seto Jacqueline A. sold 1,460 shares for $34.12 per share. The transaction valued at 49,811 led to the insider holds 11,809 shares of the business.

Cho Paul Yoonku sold 3,536 shares of UCTT for $107,528 on May 11. The General Counsel and Secretary now owns 21,006 shares after completing the transaction at $30.41 per share. On May 03, another insider, Scholhamer James P, who serves as the CEO of the company, bought 676 shares for $32.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 21,632 and bolstered with 396,050 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Ultra’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.97. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.81.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UCTT has reached a high of $60.84, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.37.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, UCTT traded on average about 360.79K shares per day over the past 3-months and 301.59k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 45.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 44.42M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.50% stake in the company. Shares short for UCTT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.21M with a Short Ratio of 3.23, compared to 1.06M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.69% and a Short% of Float of 3.38%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.23 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.32 and a low estimate of $1.15, while EPS last year was $1.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.34, with high estimates of $1.52 and low estimates of $1.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.82 and $4.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.54. EPS for the following year is $5.31, with 5 analysts recommending between $5.7 and $4.95.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $628.38M. It ranges from a high estimate of $639M to a low estimate of $615M. As of the current estimate, Ultra Clean Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $542.27M, an estimated increase of 15.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $655.92M, an increase of 6.60% less than the figure of $15.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $691M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $630M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UCTT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.4B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.1B, up 16.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.71B and the low estimate is $2.52B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.