In the case of Beyond Air Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR), what’s next?

The closing price of Beyond Air Inc. (NASDAQ: XAIR) was 10.44 for the day, down -8.34% from the previous closing price of $11.39. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.95 from its previous closing price. On the day, 499957 shares were traded. XAIR reached its highest trading level at $11.44 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.20.

Ratios:

Our analysis of XAIR’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.30 and its Current Ratio is at 8.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Truist on April 28, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

On October 22, 2019, Oppenheimer started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $9.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when Carey Robert bought 175,000 shares for $6.45 per share. The transaction valued at 1,128,295 led to the insider holds 742,323 shares of the business.

Lisi Steven A. bought 73,000 shares of XAIR for $483,698 on Jun 30. The CEO and Chairman of the Board now owns 1,446,445 shares after completing the transaction at $6.63 per share. On Jun 30, another insider, BENTSUR RON, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 40,000 shares for $6.53 each. As a result, the insider received 261,104 and left with 142,436 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XAIR has reached a high of $16.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.25, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.22.

Shares Statistics:

XAIR traded an average of 562.08K shares per day over the past three months and 394.75k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 29.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.13M. Insiders hold about 9.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.50% stake in the company. Shares short for XAIR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.65M with a Short Ratio of 2.97, compared to 1.42M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.51% and a Short% of Float of 5.97%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.27 and a low estimate of $-0.98, while EPS last year was $-0.31. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.48, with high estimates of $-0.28 and low estimates of $-1.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.04 and $-3.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.82. EPS for the following year is $-0.74, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.16 and $-1.53.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $40.27M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $56.94M and the low estimate is $6.47M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 614.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.