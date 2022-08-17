Invest in Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) to keep your portfolio healthy

The price of Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC) closed at 5.95 in the last session, up 4.02% from day before closing price of $5.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 245622 shares were traded. EVC reached its highest trading level at $6.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.72.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EVC’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.36 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.30. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.83 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.81.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 17, 2017, Wedbush Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Outperform and also lowered its target price recommendation from $9 to $7.

Wedbush Upgraded its Neutral to Outperform on October 12, 2015, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $10.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when ZEVNIK PAUL A bought 45,448 shares for $5.02 per share. The transaction valued at 228,044 led to the insider holds 277,227 shares of the business.

ZEVNIK PAUL A bought 91,164 shares of EVC for $455,246 on May 18. The Director now owns 231,779 shares after completing the transaction at $4.99 per share. On May 17, another insider, ZEVNIK PAUL A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 63,388 shares for $4.98 each. As a result, the insider paid 315,533 and bolstered with 140,615 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVC now has a Market Capitalization of 490.14M and an Enterprise Value of 543.82M. As of this moment, Entravision’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 19.83, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.67. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.64 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.09.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for EVC is 0.94, which has changed by -11.59% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -2.16% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, EVC has reached a high of $9.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.21. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.98.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EVC traded on average about 254.60K shares per day over the past 3-months and 235.69k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 84.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.66M. Insiders hold about 2.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.20% stake in the company. Shares short for EVC as of Jul 28, 2022 were 1.53M with a Short Ratio of 6.01, compared to 1.67M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.80% and a Short% of Float of 3.58%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for EVC is 0.10, which was 0.10 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.68%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.96.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.16 and a low estimate of $0.11, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.51 and $0.33 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.44. EPS for the following year is $0.54, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.64 and $0.44.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $229.46M. It ranges from a high estimate of $234.1M to a low estimate of $225.57M. As of the current estimate, Entravision Communications Corporation’s year-ago sales were $199.01M, an estimated increase of 15.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $254.1M, an increase of 8.60% less than the figure of $15.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $266.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $238.9M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $910.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $884.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $901.13M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $760.19M, up 18.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $999.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.03B and the low estimate is $977.1M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.