Investing in Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) is a safe bet with a significant edge

As of close of business last night, Euroseas Ltd.’s stock clocked out at 23.77, down -1.37% from its previous closing price of $24.10. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 73329 shares were traded. ESEA reached its highest trading level at $24.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $23.52.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ESEA’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.76 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.41. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on December 31, 2021, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $50 from $48 previously.

On June 25, 2021, Maxim Group reiterated its Buy rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $28 to $38.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ESEA now has a Market Capitalization of 184.19M and an Enterprise Value of 246.27M. As of this moment, Euroseas’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 1.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.50. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.48 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.60. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.59 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.30.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ESEA is 0.78, which has changed by 4.99% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -2.16% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ESEA has reached a high of $39.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.92.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ESEA traded 66.37K shares on average per day over the past three months and 92.11k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 7.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.21M. Insiders hold about 34.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 5.60% stake in the company. Shares short for ESEA as of Jul 28, 2022 were 118.27k with a Short Ratio of 1.78, compared to 119.33k on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.62% and a Short% of Float of 3.68%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.00, ESEA has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.30%. The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for ESEA, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 15, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Sep 07, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 18, 2019 when the company split stock in a 1:8 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.64 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.76 and a low estimate of $3.55, while EPS last year was $1.17. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.67, with high estimates of $3.81 and low estimates of $3.43.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $15.32 and $15.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $15.29. EPS for the following year is $19, with 3 analysts recommending between $21.37 and $17.12.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESEA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $183.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $172.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $179M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $93.89M, up 90.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $219.15M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $250.87M and the low estimate is $196.98M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.