Is AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of AxoGen Inc. (NASDAQ: AXGN) closed at 11.18 in the last session, up 0.18% from day before closing price of $11.16. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 217668 shares were traded. AXGN reached its highest trading level at $11.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $11.02.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at AXGN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.70 and its Current Ratio is at 4.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Canaccord Genuity on May 09, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $15 from $10 previously.

On October 23, 2020, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $24.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on October 23, 2020, with a $24 target price.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 10 when Freitag Gregory Gene sold 8,886 shares for $9.70 per share. The transaction valued at 86,159 led to the insider holds 365,583 shares of the business.

Freitag Gregory Gene sold 13,046 shares of AXGN for $135,287 on Aug 08. The Director now owns 374,469 shares after completing the transaction at $10.37 per share. On Aug 04, another insider, Freitag Gregory Gene, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 24,000 shares for $10.64 each. As a result, the insider received 255,360 and left with 387,515 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AXGN has reached a high of $17.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.22.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, AXGN traded on average about 251.83K shares per day over the past 3-months and 224.77k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 41.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.30M. Insiders hold about 5.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.60% stake in the company. Shares short for AXGN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 974.8k with a Short Ratio of 3.21, compared to 1.13M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.32% and a Short% of Float of 2.80%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.08 and a low estimate of $-0.2, while EPS last year was $-0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.12, with high estimates of $-0.06 and low estimates of $-0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.37 and $-0.74 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.55. EPS for the following year is $-0.36, with 7 analysts recommending between $0.27 and $-0.65.

Revenue Estimates

According to 7 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $33.85M. It ranges from a high estimate of $35M to a low estimate of $32.8M. As of the current estimate, AxoGen Inc.’s year-ago sales were $32.24M, an estimated increase of 5.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $36.42M, an increase of 6.40% over than the figure of $5.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $36.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $35.99M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AXGN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $139.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $139M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $139.34M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $127.36M, up 9.40% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $163.72M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $174.27M and the low estimate is $153.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.