Is this a Prime Time To acquire Cosan S.A. (CSAN) stock

The price of Cosan S.A. (NYSE: CSAN) closed at 16.27 in the last session, down -1.33% from day before closing price of $16.49. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 133545 shares were traded. CSAN reached its highest trading level at $16.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $15.99.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at CSAN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.50.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CSAN now has a Market Capitalization of 7.62B and an Enterprise Value of 12.75B. As of this moment, Cosan’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.57, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 52.48. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.34 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.51. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.40 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CSAN has reached a high of $20.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.95. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.99.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, CSAN traded on average about 232.49K shares per day over the past 3-months and 161.1k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 467.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 300.44M. Insiders hold about 5.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 3.60% stake in the company. Shares short for CSAN as of Jul 28, 2022 were 1.05M with a Short Ratio of 4.54, compared to 1.63M on Jun 29, 2022.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for CSAN is 0.62, which was 0.43 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.76%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.31 and $0.21 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.26. EPS for the following year is $0.31, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.4 and $0.23.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.99B and the low estimate is $17.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.