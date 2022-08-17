It’s a good day to be an Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) shareholder

In the latest session, Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ: CMBM) closed at 20.13 down -0.15% from its previous closing price of $20.16. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.03 from its previous closing price. On the day, 70000 shares were traded. CMBM reached its highest trading level at $20.50 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.86.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Cambium Networks Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 359.39. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.24 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 04, 2022, Jefferies Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $38 to $25.

Raymond James Upgraded its Mkt Perform to Strong Buy on January 28, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $35.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when Imhoff Scott sold 13,000 shares for $26.50 per share. The transaction valued at 344,458 led to the insider holds 5,037 shares of the business.

Rau Sally sold 6,317 shares of CMBM for $173,655 on Dec 01. The General Counsel now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $27.49 per share. On Sep 10, another insider, Imhoff Scott, who serves as the Senior VP, Product Mgmt of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $35.69 each. As a result, the insider received 178,432 and left with 5,037 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CMBM now has a Market Capitalization of 553.31M and an Enterprise Value of 539.29M. As of this moment, Cambium’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 84.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 15.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.00. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.57. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.89 whereas that against EBITDA is 32.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CMBM has reached a high of $39.27, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.11.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CMBM has traded an average of 111.05K shares per day and 123.75k over the past ten days. A total of 26.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.60M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CMBM as of Jul 28, 2022 were 415.16k with a Short Ratio of 3.74, compared to 484.86k on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.54% and a Short% of Float of 3.60%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.28, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.23.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.71 and $0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.66. EPS for the following year is $1.29, with 9 analysts recommending between $1.47 and $1.04.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CMBM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $292.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $284.1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $288.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $335.85M, down -14.20% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $351.08M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $362M and the low estimate is $331.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 21.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.