It’s an appealing income play to consider Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN)

After closing at $22.14 in the most recent trading day, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) closed at 20.80, down -6.05%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 739558 shares were traded. MAXN reached its highest trading level at $21.95 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.58.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of MAXN by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.95 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 03, 2021, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $23.

Raymond James Downgraded its Strong Buy to Outperform on October 05, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $26 to $23.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MAXN now has a Market Capitalization of 930.57M and an Enterprise Value of 1.01B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.99 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.40. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.20 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MAXN has reached a high of $25.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.48. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.93.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 480.79K shares per day over the past 3-months and 681.43k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 40.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 22.41M. Insiders hold about 49.76% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.20% stake in the company. Shares short for MAXN as of Jul 28, 2022 were 2.69M with a Short Ratio of 5.59, compared to 2.78M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.02% and a Short% of Float of 11.96%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 3 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-1.49 and a low estimate of $-1.75, while EPS last year was $-1.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.32, with high estimates of $-1.06 and low estimates of $-1.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-4.62 and $-5.93 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-5.3. EPS for the following year is $-1.4, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.64 and $-2.44.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $221.43M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $229.4M to a low estimate of $212.1M. As of the current estimate, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $175.9M, an estimated increase of 25.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MAXN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.17B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.13B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $783.28M, up 44.10% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.57B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.7B and the low estimate is $1.39B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 38.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.