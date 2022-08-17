It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With Exicure Inc. (XCUR) stock

Exicure Inc. (NASDAQ: XCUR) closed the day trading at 2.24 down -3.45% from the previous closing price of $2.32. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 168285 shares were traded. XCUR reached its highest trading level at $2.3400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.1850.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of XCUR, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Chardan Capital Markets on December 13, 2021, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $0.40 from $2.25 previously.

On December 18, 2020, BMO Capital Markets started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $6.

On November 20, 2019, Guggenheim started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.Guggenheim initiated its Buy rating on November 20, 2019, with a $9 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when Muralidhar Bali bought 1,472,126 shares for $0.19 per share. The transaction valued at 285,151 led to the insider holds 8,449,126 shares of the business.

Gates Frontier, LLC sold 1,268,619 shares of XCUR for $303,200 on Dec 21. The 10% Owner now owns 5,064,703 shares after completing the transaction at $0.24 per share. On Aug 27, another insider, Papadimas Elias D., who serves as the Chief Accounting Officer of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $1.38 each. As a result, the insider paid 13,800 and bolstered with 10,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XCUR now has a Market Capitalization of 10.97M and an Enterprise Value of -7.68M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -7.08 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.14.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for XCUR is 1.29, which has changed by -93.45% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -2.16% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, XCUR has reached a high of $43.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.5598, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.3893.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, XCUR traded about 614.26K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, XCUR traded about 2.03M shares per day. A total of 4.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.60M. Insiders hold about 16.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.10% stake in the company. Shares short for XCUR as of Jul 28, 2022 were 141.53k with a Short Ratio of 0.23, compared to 242.32k on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.85% and a Short% of Float of 2.99%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-4.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.68M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.68M and the low estimate is $16.68M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.