PPSI (Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

As of close of business last night, Pioneer Power Solutions Inc.’s stock clocked out at 3.56, down -10.66% from its previous closing price of $3.98. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.4250 from its previous closing price. On the day, 184530 shares were traded. PPSI reached its highest trading level at $3.6483 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4272.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of PPSI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on October 29, 2015, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $6 from $10 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 13 when MAZUREK NATHAN bought 2,500 shares for $3.34 per share. The transaction valued at 8,348 led to the insider holds 1,890,859 shares of the business.

MAZUREK NATHAN bought 5,000 shares of PPSI for $17,800 on Aug 18. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 37,000 shares after completing the transaction at $3.56 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PPSI now has a Market Capitalization of 34.72M and an Enterprise Value of 22.43M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.08 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.98.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for PPSI is 0.05, which has changed by -2.20% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -2.16% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, PPSI has reached a high of $14.43, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.77. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.2928, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.3618.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that PPSI traded 566.65K shares on average per day over the past three months and 163.45k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 9.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.68M. Insiders hold about 23.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 4.00% stake in the company. Shares short for PPSI as of Jul 28, 2022 were 67.57k with a Short Ratio of 0.12, compared to 52.3k on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.70% and a Short% of Float of 1.38%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PPSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $40.83M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $40.83M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $40.83M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $18.31M, up 123.00% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $54.53M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $54.53M and the low estimate is $54.53M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 33.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.