SAIA (Saia Inc.): Time to Pay Attention?

The price of Saia Inc. (NASDAQ: SAIA) closed at 239.08 in the last session, down -0.49% from day before closing price of $240.25. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 326407 shares were traded. SAIA reached its highest trading level at $242.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $236.93.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SAIA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 47.00 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 59.74. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on June 28, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $234.

On May 23, 2022, UBS Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $213 to $240.

BofA Securities Downgraded its Buy to Neutral on April 08, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $222.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when RAMU RAYMOND R sold 13,474 shares for $247.58 per share. The transaction valued at 3,335,878 led to the insider holds 3,279 shares of the business.

ODELL RICHARD D sold 10,717 shares of SAIA for $2,528,355 on Aug 09. The Director now owns 13,356 shares after completing the transaction at $235.92 per share. On Aug 08, another insider, ODELL RICHARD D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 12,833 shares for $242.33 each. As a result, the insider received 3,109,821 and left with 13,356 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Saia’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.65, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.41. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SAIA has reached a high of $365.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $168.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 208.40, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 256.53.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SAIA traded on average about 452.42K shares per day over the past 3-months and 327.85k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 26.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 26.20M. Shares short for SAIA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.37M with a Short Ratio of 4.90, compared to 2.09M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.97% and a Short% of Float of 10.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.7 and a low estimate of $3.1, while EPS last year was $2.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3, with high estimates of $3.3 and low estimates of $2.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $13.57 and $12.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $13.01. EPS for the following year is $13.55, with 18 analysts recommending between $15.7 and $10.96.

Revenue Estimates

According to 13 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $728.64M. It ranges from a high estimate of $754.4M to a low estimate of $688.5M. As of the current estimate, Saia Inc.’s year-ago sales were $575.73M, an estimated increase of 26.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 13 analysts are estimating revenue of $680.96M, an increase of 10.40% less than the figure of $26.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $725.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $592.1M.

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SAIA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.89B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.69B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.81B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.29B, up 22.70% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.89B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.15B and the low estimate is $2.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.