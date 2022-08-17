SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (SLS) stock is nearly perfect except the valuation

The closing price of SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SLS) was 3.16 for the day, down -2.47% from the previous closing price of $3.24. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 126525 shares were traded. SLS reached its highest trading level at $3.2900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.1500.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SLS’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on July 21, 2021, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $18.

On April 02, 2018, H.C. Wainwright started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $11.H.C. Wainwright initiated its Buy rating on April 02, 2018, with a $11 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 02 when Stergiou Angelos M. sold 2,120 shares for $6.25 per share. The transaction valued at 13,252 led to the insider holds 121,167 shares of the business.

Burns John Thomas sold 231 shares of SLS for $1,448 on Dec 02. The VP, Finance & Corp Controller now owns 17,644 shares after completing the transaction at $6.27 per share. On Dec 02, another insider, WOOD BARBARA A, who serves as the EVP, Gen. Counsel, Corp. Sec. of the company, sold 847 shares for $6.25 each. As a result, the insider received 5,298 and left with 42,028 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 23.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SLS has reached a high of $10.64, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6208, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.6946.

Shares Statistics:

SLS traded an average of 153.08K shares per day over the past three months and 177.91k shares per day over the past ten days. Insiders hold about 0.09% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 11.40% stake in the company. Shares short for SLS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 858.93k with a Short Ratio of 5.48, compared to 897.78k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.18% and a Short% of Float of 4.19%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.31 and a low estimate of $-0.38, while EPS last year was $-0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.36, with high estimates of $-0.3 and low estimates of $-0.41.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.74 and $-2.26 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-2.07. EPS for the following year is $-1.44, with 3 analysts recommending between $-1.15 and $-1.67.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.6M, down -86.80% from the average estimate.