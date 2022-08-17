There are many powerful catalysts in the market: vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) can be one of them

The closing price of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) was 1.21 for the day, down -11.68% from the previous closing price of $1.37. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 632358 shares were traded. VTVT reached its highest trading level at $1.3650 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.1501.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VTVT’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On April 10, 2018, Stifel Downgraded its rating to Hold which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $12 to $1.

On March 08, 2018, ROTH Capital started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $17.ROTH Capital initiated its Buy rating on March 08, 2018, with a $17 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 20 when PERELMAN RONALD O sold 87,000 shares for $1.15 per share. The transaction valued at 100,050 led to the insider holds 36,519,212 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VTVT now has a Market Capitalization of 95.89M and an Enterprise Value of 84.38M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 23.54. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 16.82 whereas that against EBITDA is -4.05.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for VTVT is -1.33, which has changed by -30.86% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -2.16% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, VTVT has reached a high of $2.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.8365, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8537.

Shares Statistics:

VTVT traded an average of 950.26K shares per day over the past three months and 441.05k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 66.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 25.89M. Insiders hold about 60.89% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 6.80% stake in the company. Shares short for VTVT as of Jul 28, 2022 were 1.67M with a Short Ratio of 1.76, compared to 1.51M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.16% and a Short% of Float of 4.10%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 0 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $-0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VTVT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4M, down -50.10% from the average estimate.