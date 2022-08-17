There is a good chance Charge Enterprises Inc. (CRGE) will undergo another restructuring.

After closing at $2.88 in the most recent trading day, Charge Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: CRGE) closed at 3.32, up 15.28%. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.4400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1091193 shares were traded.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CRGE by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.79 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.72.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on May 23, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Harper-Denson Craig sold 12,500 shares for $4.45 per share. The transaction valued at 55,625 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Fox Andrew Scott sold 220,000 shares of CRGE for $1,100,000 on Jun 09. The CEO, Director & Chairman now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $5.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 15.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRGE has reached a high of $8.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9834, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1143.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.38M shares per day over the past 3-months and 635.56k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 188.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 97.25M. Insiders hold about 15.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.20% stake in the company. Shares short for CRGE as of Jul 14, 2022 were 6.74M with a Short Ratio of 4.97, compared to 4.16M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.49% and a Short% of Float of 7.05%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 1 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.08, with high estimates of $-0.08 and low estimates of $-0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.29 and $-0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.29. EPS for the following year is $-0.25, with 1 analysts recommending between $-0.25 and $-0.25.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $607.2M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $607.2M and the low estimate is $607.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.