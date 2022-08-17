There Is Still Room For Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (EWTX) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: EWTX) closed the day trading at 10.97 up 1.95% from the previous closing price of $10.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 480601 shares were traded. EWTX reached its highest trading level at $10.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.23.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of EWTX, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 27.50 and its Current Ratio is at 27.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on April 13, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $31.

On January 28, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $11.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 03 when MOORE JOHN R sold 9,232 shares for $9.31 per share. The transaction valued at 85,921 led to the insider holds 3,000 shares of the business.

MOORE JOHN R sold 1,046 shares of EWTX for $8,928 on Jul 06. The General Counsel now owns 3,000 shares after completing the transaction at $8.54 per share. On Jul 05, another insider, MOORE JOHN R, who serves as the General Counsel of the company, sold 8,186 shares for $8.35 each. As a result, the insider received 68,329 and left with 3,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EWTX now has a Market Capitalization of 524.39M and an Enterprise Value of 277.73M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EWTX has reached a high of $22.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.86, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 11.94.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, EWTX traded about 258.33K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, EWTX traded about 196.21k shares per day. A total of 49.62M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.23M. Shares short for EWTX as of Jul 28, 2022 were 3.51M with a Short Ratio of 13.57, compared to 3.12M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.04% and a Short% of Float of 11.81%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.32 and a low estimate of $-0.45, while EPS last year was $-0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.42, with high estimates of $-0.34 and low estimates of $-0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.26 and $-1.62 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.42. EPS for the following year is $-1.87, with 5 analysts recommending between $-1.62 and $-2.06.