There Is Still Room For Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (STAF) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The closing price of Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) was 3.94 for the day, up 4.79% from the previous closing price of $3.76. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.1800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 111095 shares were traded. STAF reached its highest trading level at $3.9700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.6500.

Ratios:

Our analysis of STAF’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Oct 20 when FLOOD BRENDAN bought 2,167 shares for $2.47 per share. The transaction valued at 5,352 led to the insider holds 118,086 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Staffing’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 2.63. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.05 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.33.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STAF has reached a high of $27.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.82. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.0736, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.1779.

Shares Statistics:

STAF traded an average of 382.70K shares per day over the past three months and 1.93M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 2.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.35M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.90% stake in the company. Shares short for STAF as of Jul 14, 2022 were 107.39k with a Short Ratio of 0.22, compared to 31.19k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.44% and a Short% of Float of 4.44%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.42 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.42 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $-26.28. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.32, with high estimates of $-0.32 and low estimates of $-0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.01 and $-1.01 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.01. EPS for the following year is $1.5, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.5 and $1.5.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 1 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $51.57M to a low estimate of $51.57M. As of the current estimate, Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $48.95M, an estimated increase of 1.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $60.56M, an increase of 19.90% over than the figure of $1.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $60.56M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $60.56M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for STAF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $260.48M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $260.48M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $260.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $197.77M, up 31.70% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $311.4M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $311.4M and the low estimate is $311.4M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 19.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.