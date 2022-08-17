There’s a different equity story being told by sentiment: Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO).

In the latest session, Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) closed at 47.29 up 0.30% from its previous closing price of $47.15. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 325044 shares were traded. QTWO reached its highest trading level at $47.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $46.03.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Q2 Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.51 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Stephens on May 17, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight and sets its target price to $50 from $65 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 10 when Volanoski Michael A. sold 2,593 shares for $40.25 per share. The transaction valued at 104,368 led to the insider holds 69,136 shares of the business.

Benton Barry G sold 5,835 shares of QTWO for $342,865 on Mar 04. The SVP, General Counsel now owns 15,136 shares after completing the transaction at $58.76 per share. On Mar 04, another insider, Flake Matthew P, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 53,502 shares for $59.24 each. As a result, the insider received 3,169,458 and left with 139,270 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QTWO has reached a high of $92.34, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $34.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 59.71.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, QTWO has traded an average of 524.12K shares per day and 380.12k over the past ten days. A total of 57.23M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.11M. Shares short for QTWO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.82M with a Short Ratio of 5.28, compared to 2.85M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.93% and a Short% of Float of 5.09%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 13 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.12 and a low estimate of $0.01, while EPS last year was $0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.21 and low estimates of $0.05.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.62 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.33. EPS for the following year is $0.64, with 13 analysts recommending between $0.99 and $0.4.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 15 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QTWO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $581M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $577.95M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $579.68M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $500.85M, up 15.70% from the average estimate. Based on 15 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $686.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $696M and the low estimate is $663.95M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.