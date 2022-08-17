There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Design Therapeutics Inc. (DSGN)

Design Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: DSGN) closed the day trading at 23.27 down -8.99% from the previous closing price of $25.57. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.30 from its previous closing price. On the day, 198911 shares were traded. DSGN reached its highest trading level at $25.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $22.95.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of DSGN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 49.00 and its Current Ratio is at 49.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on June 10, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $21.

On May 02, 2022, RBC Capital Mkts started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $30.

On January 19, 2022, Goldman started tracking the stock assigning a Sell rating and target price of $10.Goldman initiated its Sell rating on January 19, 2022, with a $10 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 22 when Xu Stella sold 1,455 shares for $18.63 per share. The transaction valued at 27,105 led to the insider holds 4,129,950 shares of the business.

William Arsani bought 25,000 shares of DSGN for $474,680 on Mar 21. The Director now owns 2,797,501 shares after completing the transaction at $18.99 per share. On Mar 21, another insider, Xu Stella, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 24,000 shares for $19.01 each. As a result, the insider received 456,240 and left with 4,131,405 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DSGN has reached a high of $26.30, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.62, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 16.08.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, DSGN traded about 193.90K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, DSGN traded about 213.56k shares per day. A total of 55.67M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.26M. Insiders hold about 36.84% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DSGN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 4.22M with a Short Ratio of 20.88, compared to 4.16M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.56% and a Short% of Float of 14.61%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.24 and a low estimate of $-0.26, while EPS last year was $-0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.28, with high estimates of $-0.27 and low estimates of $-0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.05 and $-1.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.08. EPS for the following year is $-1.43, with 5 analysts recommending between $-1.17 and $-1.72.