This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: StealthGas Inc. (GASS)

As of close of business last night, StealthGas Inc.’s stock clocked out at 2.51, down -1.95% from its previous closing price of $2.56. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 136407 shares were traded. GASS reached its highest trading level at $2.6000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.4600.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GASS’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 2.28. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.62 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Maxim Group on July 26, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $7.

On October 25, 2018, Maxim Group started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $6.

On April 29, 2016, Singular Research started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.Singular Research initiated its Buy rating on April 29, 2016, with a $7 target price.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GASS now has a Market Capitalization of 95.89M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.50.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for GASS is 0.89, which has changed by 2.03% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of -2.16% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, GASS has reached a high of $4.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9096, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5090.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GASS traded 405.52K shares on average per day over the past three months and 142.27k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.86M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.95M. Insiders hold about 21.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GASS as of Jul 28, 2022 were 319.79k with a Short Ratio of 0.79, compared to 363.59k on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.84% and a Short% of Float of 1.37%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.2 and a low estimate of $0.2, while EPS last year was $0.13. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.17 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.77 and $0.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.77. EPS for the following year is $0.68, with 1 analysts recommending between $0.68 and $0.68.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $36.2M. It ranges from a high estimate of $36.2M to a low estimate of $36.2M. As of the current estimate, StealthGas Inc.’s year-ago sales were $39.25M, an estimated decrease of -7.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GASS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $133.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $133.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $133.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $150.2M, down -11.30% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $142.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $142.7M and the low estimate is $142.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.