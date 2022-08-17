This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: VivoPower International PLC (VVPR)

In the latest session, VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) closed at 1.35 down 0.00% from its previous closing price of $1.35. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 230490 shares were traded. VVPR reached its highest trading level at $1.4000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2400.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of VivoPower International PLC’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.82.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VVPR has reached a high of $6.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4437, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3214.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, VVPR has traded an average of 505.09K shares per day and 171.73k over the past ten days. A total of 20.47M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.92M. Insiders hold about 60.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 1.00% stake in the company. Shares short for VVPR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 55.15k with a Short Ratio of 0.19, compared to 191.67k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.27% and a Short% of Float of 0.54%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.19, with high estimates of $-0.19 and low estimates of $-0.19.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.7 and $-0.89 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.79. EPS for the following year is $-0.52, with 2 analysts recommending between $-0.42 and $-0.62.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VVPR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $43.66M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $42.28M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $42.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $40.4M, up 6.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $73.61M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $87.07M and the low estimate is $60.14M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 71.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.