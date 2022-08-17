Update from Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (CISO): A steady trajectory

The closing price of Cerberus Cyber Sentinel Corporation (NASDAQ: CISO) was 3.50 for the day, up 2.34% from the previous closing price of $3.42. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 130202 shares were traded. CISO reached its highest trading level at $3.5000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2600.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CISO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CISO now has a Market Capitalization of 467.58M and an Enterprise Value of 471.71M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 15.62 whereas that against EBITDA is -9.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CISO has reached a high of $50.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.3135, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.6461.

Shares Statistics:

CISO traded an average of 545.22K shares per day over the past three months and 201.81k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 133.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.96M. Insiders hold about 76.03% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CISO as of Jul 28, 2022 were 1.35M with a Short Ratio of 2.48, compared to 1.8M on Jun 29, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.99% and a Short% of Float of 2.80%.