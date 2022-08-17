Update from OptiNose Inc. (OPTN): A steady trajectory

OptiNose Inc. (NASDAQ: OPTN) closed the day trading at 3.97 up 1.53% from the previous closing price of $3.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 479456 shares were traded. OPTN reached its highest trading level at $4.3000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.9450.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of OPTN, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On December 18, 2019, Cowen started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Miller Peter K sold 51,744 shares for $3.49 per share. The transaction valued at 180,587 led to the insider holds 915,882 shares of the business.

Mahmoud Ramy A sold 28,074 shares of OPTN for $97,978 on Jun 16. The President and COO now owns 215,957 shares after completing the transaction at $3.49 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Marino Michael F III, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer & Corp Sec of the company, sold 10,793 shares for $3.49 each. As a result, the insider received 37,668 and left with 169,286 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.04.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OPTN has reached a high of $4.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.46. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.4432, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.5074.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, OPTN traded about 236.69K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, OPTN traded about 197.69k shares per day. A total of 82.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 60.84M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.10% stake in the company. Shares short for OPTN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.08M with a Short Ratio of 8.79, compared to 2.1M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.52% and a Short% of Float of 4.85%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.24 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.22 and a low estimate of $-0.26, while EPS last year was $-0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.17, with high estimates of $-0.17 and low estimates of $-0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.8 and $-0.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.82. EPS for the following year is $-0.34, with 4 analysts recommending between $-0.23 and $-0.45.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $20.6M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $22.3M to a low estimate of $18M. As of the current estimate, OptiNose Inc.’s year-ago sales were $17.54M, an estimated increase of 17.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for OPTN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $92M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $90M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $91.07M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $74.65M, up 22.00% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $129.12M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $152M and the low estimate is $115M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 41.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.