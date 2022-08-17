Which analyst expects U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc. (USX) to perform well in the near future?

As of close of business last night, U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc.’s stock clocked out at 2.89, down -1.70% from its previous closing price of $2.94. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 137617 shares were traded. USX reached its highest trading level at $2.9900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8900.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of USX’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On January 06, 2022, Wolfe Research Downgraded its rating to Underperform which previously was Peer Perform but kept the price unchanged to $5.

Morgan Stanley Downgraded its Overweight to Equal-Weight on December 02, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $12 to $10.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Johnson Bryan A. bought 7,500 shares for $2.96 per share. The transaction valued at 22,199 led to the insider holds 41,278 shares of the business.

Harwell Nathan H sold 10,097 shares of USX for $31,489 on May 26. The EVP, Chief Legal Off., Sec. now owns 71,820 shares after completing the transaction at $3.12 per share. On May 19, another insider, FULLER MAX L, who serves as the Executive Chairman of the company, bought 81,000 shares for $3.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 250,938 and bolstered with 1,658,482 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.07 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.55.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, USX has reached a high of $9.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0002, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.4040.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that USX traded 361.63K shares on average per day over the past three months and 182.14k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 51.22M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.85M. Insiders hold about 6.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 57.40% stake in the company. Shares short for USX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.88M with a Short Ratio of 4.56, compared to 2.59M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.68% and a Short% of Float of 5.90%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 5 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.07 and a low estimate of $0.02, while EPS last year was $0.08. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.11, with high estimates of $0.14 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.41 and $0.15 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.29. EPS for the following year is $0.31, with 6 analysts recommending between $0.45 and $0.25.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $547.86M. It ranges from a high estimate of $575M to a low estimate of $520M. As of the current estimate, U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc.’s year-ago sales were $465.82M, an estimated increase of 17.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $552.38M, an increase of 12.50% less than the figure of $17.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $582.6M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $512M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for USX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.25B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.17B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.95B, up 11.30% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.38B and the low estimate is $2.04B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.