A correction may be in store for Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) shares?

As of close of business last night, Franchise Group Inc.’s stock clocked out at 36.88, down -1.23% from its previous closing price of $37.34. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 472983 shares were traded. FRG reached its highest trading level at $37.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.03.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FRG’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.09 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.67.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on April 22, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $50.

On January 25, 2021, Barrington Research reiterated its Outperform rating and also lowered its target price recommendation from $33 to $40.

On December 15, 2020, CJS Securities started tracking the stock assigning a Market Outperform rating and target price of $40.CJS Securities initiated its Market Outperform rating on December 15, 2020, with a $40 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 15 when Laurence Andrew M bought 109 shares for $31.64 per share. The transaction valued at 3,449 led to the insider holds 431,258 shares of the business.

KAHN BRIAN RANDALL bought 100,000 shares of FRG for $3,750,000 on May 09. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 8,864,610 shares after completing the transaction at $37.50 per share. On Mar 11, another insider, Cozza Patrick A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $42.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 85,000 and bolstered with 34,814 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Franchise’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.51. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.94.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FRG has reached a high of $55.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $29.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 34.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 42.22.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FRG traded 502.94K shares on average per day over the past three months and 499.84k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 40.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 28.29M. Insiders hold about 23.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.70% stake in the company. Shares short for FRG as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.15M with a Short Ratio of 6.52, compared to 2.64M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.80% and a Short% of Float of 14.06%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.50, FRG has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.50. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.02%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.59%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.52 and a low estimate of $1.06, while EPS last year was $1.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.29, with high estimates of $1.68 and low estimates of $0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.07 and $4.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5. EPS for the following year is $5.22, with 7 analysts recommending between $5.6 and $4.28.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $1.13B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.2B to a low estimate of $1.1B. As of the current estimate, Franchise Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $862.76M, an estimated increase of 31.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.1B, an increase of 32.20% over than the figure of $31.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.12B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.07B.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FRG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.5B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.26B, up 36.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $4.67B and the low estimate is $4.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.