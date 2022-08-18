A glimpse at Hyperfine Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

As of close of business last night, Hyperfine Inc.’s stock clocked out at 1.45, down -2.36% from its previous closing price of $1.48. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0350 from its previous closing price. On the day, 140382 shares were traded. HYPR reached its highest trading level at $1.5200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.4100.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HYPR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.80 and its Current Ratio is at 15.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Wells Fargo on August 11, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Equal Weight and sets its target price to $2.40 from $8 previously.

On May 31, 2022, Evercore ISI started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $7.

On April 14, 2022, Wells Fargo started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $8.Wells Fargo initiated its Overweight rating on April 14, 2022, with a $8 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when ROTHBERG JONATHAN M bought 64,213 shares for $1.48 per share. The transaction valued at 95,164 led to the insider holds 543,858 shares of the business.

Siddiqui Khan sold 1,035 shares of HYPR for $1,501 on Aug 15. The CMO and Chief Strategy Officer now owns 86,119 shares after completing the transaction at $1.45 per share. On Aug 15, another insider, Gupta Alok, who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 8,871 shares for $1.45 each. As a result, the insider received 12,863 and left with 118,296 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 36.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HYPR has reached a high of $16.61, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8171, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.5852.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HYPR traded 224.85K shares on average per day over the past three months and 344.3k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 70.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.59M. Insiders hold about 2.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 39.80% stake in the company. Shares short for HYPR as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.76M with a Short Ratio of 7.84, compared to 2.3M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.50% and a Short% of Float of 3.69%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.29, with high estimates of $-0.29 and low estimates of $-0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.21 and $-1.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.26. EPS for the following year is $-1.32, with 2 analysts recommending between $-1.19 and $-1.45.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.59M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $30.2M and the low estimate is $28.98M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 173.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.