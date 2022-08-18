A Stock You Should Be Looking At: Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

After closing at $5.57 in the most recent trading day, Noodles & Company (NASDAQ: NDLS) closed at 5.37, down -3.59%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 158857 shares were traded. NDLS reached its highest trading level at $5.53 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.26.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of NDLS by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Piper Sandler on March 18, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $7 from $10 previously.

On November 12, 2021, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $15.

On October 06, 2021, Stephens started tracking the stock assigning a Overweight rating and target price of $18.Stephens initiated its Overweight rating on October 06, 2021, with a $18 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 27 when Mill Road Capital III, L.P. bought 9,473 shares for $4.59 per share. The transaction valued at 43,491 led to the insider holds 583,949 shares of the business.

Mill Road Capital III, L.P. bought 103,898 shares of NDLS for $467,967 on Jul 26. The 10% Owner now owns 574,476 shares after completing the transaction at $4.50 per share. On Jul 14, another insider, Mill Road Capital III, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, bought 2,435 shares for $4.59 each. As a result, the insider paid 11,177 and bolstered with 470,578 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 7.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NDLS has reached a high of $13.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.27.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 270.78K shares per day over the past 3-months and 190.32k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 45.88M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.05M. Insiders hold about 3.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NDLS as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.16M with a Short Ratio of 4.75, compared to 1.64M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.54% and a Short% of Float of 3.45%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 5 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.06 and a low estimate of $0.04, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.07, with high estimates of $0.12 and low estimates of $0.02.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.09 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.04. EPS for the following year is $0.5, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.57 and $0.45.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $126.83M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $128M to a low estimate of $126M. As of the current estimate, Noodles & Company’s year-ago sales were $125.03M, an estimated increase of 1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $127.75M, an increase of 11.30% over than the figure of $1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $132.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $120M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NDLS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $503.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $490M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $498.27M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $475.15M, up 4.90% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $544.71M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $560.8M and the low estimate is $537.77M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.