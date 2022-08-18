Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM) attracts a new wave of investors despite economic turmoil

Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRM) closed the day trading at 75.00 down -1.81% from the previous closing price of $76.38. In other words, the price has decreased by $-1.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 125414 shares were traded. ALRM reached its highest trading level at $76.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $74.85.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ALRM, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 91.25. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.87 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.87.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on April 20, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $75.

On July 12, 2021, Barclays started tracking the stock assigning a Equal Weight rating and target price of $100.

Imperial Capital Upgraded its In-line to Outperform on April 08, 2021, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $105.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when Valenzuela Steve sold 6,820 shares for $75.60 per share. The transaction valued at 515,592 led to the insider holds 36,309 shares of the business.

Ramos Daniel sold 7,877 shares of ALRM for $592,665 on Aug 12. The Sr. VP-Corporate Development now owns 37,500 shares after completing the transaction at $75.24 per share. On Jun 07, another insider, WU Simone, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 697 shares for $63.74 each. As a result, the insider received 44,427 and left with 5,850 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Alarm.com’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 93.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.58. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 11.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALRM has reached a high of $90.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $54.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 66.47, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 70.25.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ALRM traded about 222.19K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ALRM traded about 191.69k shares per day. A total of 49.93M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 47.15M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ALRM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.14M with a Short Ratio of 9.90, compared to 2.24M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.27% and a Short% of Float of 7.37%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 9 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.41 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.48 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.52, with high estimates of $0.54 and low estimates of $0.5.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.88 and $1.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.88. EPS for the following year is $2.16, with 9 analysts recommending between $2.26 and $1.95.

Revenue Estimates

8 analysts predict $208.35M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $210.4M to a low estimate of $205.66M. As of the current estimate, Alarm.com Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $188.86M, an estimated increase of 10.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALRM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $853.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $816M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $838.44M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $748.97M, up 11.90% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $893.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $928.3M and the low estimate is $862.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.