An investigation into LGI Homes Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)’s technical aspects

The price of LGI Homes Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) closed at 108.43 in the last session, down -2.26% from day before closing price of $110.94. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 120542 shares were traded. LGIH reached its highest trading level at $111.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $107.22.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LGIH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On March 23, 2022, BTIG Research Downgraded its rating to Sell which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $98.

Wells Fargo Upgraded its Underweight to Equal Weight on December 09, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $125 to $160.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Edone Ryan bought 1,000 shares for $82.38 per share. The transaction valued at 82,380 led to the insider holds 26,778 shares of the business.

Sharpe Maria Renna bought 1,000 shares of LGIH for $117,790 on Mar 16. The Director now owns 1,000 shares after completing the transaction at $117.79 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Snider Michael Larry, who serves as the President and COO of the company, sold 16,729 shares for $118.99 each. As a result, the insider received 1,990,527 and left with 35,717 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, LGI’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.37, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.43. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.89 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LGIH has reached a high of $165.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $71.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 97.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 116.37.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LGIH traded on average about 276.61K shares per day over the past 3-months and 196.29k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 23.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.45M. Insiders hold about 2.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.70% stake in the company. Shares short for LGIH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.95M with a Short Ratio of 11.39, compared to 2.46M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 12.48% and a Short% of Float of 17.44%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 6 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.33 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.96 and a low estimate of $3.91, while EPS last year was $4.71. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.03, with high estimates of $5.78 and low estimates of $4.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $21.45 and $17.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $18.78. EPS for the following year is $16.87, with 6 analysts recommending between $18.72 and $13.97.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LGIH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.07B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.05B, up 0.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.54B and the low estimate is $3.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.