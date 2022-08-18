Analysis of Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI): Selected Notes

The closing price of Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) was 2.36 for the day, up 0.43% from the previous closing price of $2.35. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 384519 shares were traded. SMSI reached its highest trading level at $2.3800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.3300.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SMSI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.60 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Dawson James on August 05, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.10.

On April 27, 2021, The Benchmark Company started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $9.

On October 19, 2020, Lake Street started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $7.Lake Street initiated its Buy rating on October 19, 2020, with a $7 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when SMITH WILLIAM W JR sold 110,000 shares for $5.33 per share. The transaction valued at 586,300 led to the insider holds 4,664,524 shares of the business.

CAMPBELL THOMAS G sold 20,000 shares of SMSI for $96,714 on Sep 08. The Director now owns 37,000 shares after completing the transaction at $4.84 per share. On Aug 31, another insider, SMITH WILLIAM W JR, who serves as the President & CEO of the company, sold 537,000 shares for $4.65 each. As a result, the insider received 2,497,050 and left with 3,942,451 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SMSI has reached a high of $6.52, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.25. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6150, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.7581.

Shares Statistics:

SMSI traded an average of 413.15K shares per day over the past three months and 571.76k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 54.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.37M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 27.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SMSI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 2.63M with a Short Ratio of 6.32, compared to 3.76M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.77% and a Short% of Float of 5.43%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.08 and a low estimate of $-0.09, while EPS last year was $-0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.07, with high estimates of $-0.06 and low estimates of $-0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.24 and $-0.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.28. EPS for the following year is $0.1, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.2 and $0.01.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SMSI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $55.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $52.36M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $53.59M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $58.42M, down -8.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $76.84M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $85.2M and the low estimate is $71.13M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 43.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.