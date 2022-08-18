Are American Outdoor Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) shares too expensive at this price?

As of close of business last night, American Outdoor Brands Inc.’s stock clocked out at 8.84, down -1.67% from its previous closing price of $8.99. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 61132 shares were traded. AOUT reached its highest trading level at $9.01 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.72.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of AOUT’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.20 and its Current Ratio is at 6.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.12 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.12.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, ROTH Capital on July 21, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

On June 21, 2022, B. Riley Securities Downgraded its rating to Neutral which previously was Buy and also lowered its target price recommendation from $25 to $12.

B. Riley Securities reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on December 10, 2021, while the target price for the stock was revised from $47 to $37.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when Fulmer Hugh Andrew bought 3,700 shares for $13.55 per share. The transaction valued at 50,152 led to the insider holds 52,273 shares of the business.

GALLAGHER MARY E bought 3,671 shares of AOUT for $49,962 on Mar 15. The Director now owns 22,194 shares after completing the transaction at $13.61 per share. On Dec 14, another insider, GALLAGHER MARY E, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,500 shares for $19.80 each. As a result, the insider paid 49,500 and bolstered with 18,523 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.59.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AOUT has reached a high of $28.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.10. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.14, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.81.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that AOUT traded 185.92K shares on average per day over the past three months and 130.93k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 13.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.83M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 69.30% stake in the company. Shares short for AOUT as of Jul 14, 2022 were 442.86k with a Short Ratio of 1.90, compared to 725.94k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.29% and a Short% of Float of 3.33%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.24 and a low estimate of $-0.03, while EPS last year was $0.48. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.38 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.37 and $0.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.13. EPS for the following year is $1.51, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.6 and $1.43.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $44.48M. It ranges from a high estimate of $51.71M to a low estimate of $39.23M. As of the current estimate, American Outdoor Brands Inc.’s year-ago sales were $57.35M, an estimated decrease of -22.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AOUT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $248.79M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $207.8M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $234.36M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $247.53M, down -5.30% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $254.01M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $277.02M and the low estimate is $231M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.