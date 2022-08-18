As the world becomes increasingly uncertain, Hillenbrand Inc. (HI) offers stability

The closing price of Hillenbrand Inc. (NYSE: HI) was 46.85 for the day, down -2.03% from the previous closing price of $47.82. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.97 from its previous closing price. On the day, 197201 shares were traded. HI reached its highest trading level at $48.03 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.62.

Ratios:

Our analysis of HI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.19 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 47.71. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barrington Research on October 14, 2020, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $44.

On July 15, 2019, DA Davidson Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $43.

On May 21, 2019, DA Davidson started tracking the stock assigning a Neutral rating and target price of $43.DA Davidson initiated its Neutral rating on May 21, 2019, with a $43 target price.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 06 when VanHimbergen Robert M bought 6,000 shares for $44.00 per share. The transaction valued at 264,000 led to the insider holds 6,000 shares of the business.

TRAINOR CHRISTOPHER H sold 7,454 shares of HI for $394,317 on Dec 27. The Sr. Vice President now owns 46,327 shares after completing the transaction at $52.90 per share. On Dec 23, another insider, Raver Joe Anthony, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 90,090 shares for $52.01 each. As a result, the insider received 4,685,581 and left with 212,606 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Hillenbrand’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 16.58, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.19. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.38. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HI has reached a high of $54.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 42.51, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.30.

Shares Statistics:

HI traded an average of 334.31K shares per day over the past three months and 277.59k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 71.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.70M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.80% stake in the company. Shares short for HI as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.41M with a Short Ratio of 4.04, compared to 1.51M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.97% and a Short% of Float of 2.75%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.86, HI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.87. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.79%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.88%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.22.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.87 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.88 and a low estimate of $0.85, while EPS last year was $0.85. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.08, with high estimates of $1.09 and low estimates of $1.06.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.9 and $3.87 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.89. EPS for the following year is $4.19, with 4 analysts recommending between $4.34 and $4.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.95B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.93B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.86B, up 2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.06B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.28B and the low estimate is $2.91B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.