Considering Bio-Techne Corporation (TECH) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

The price of Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ: TECH) closed at 362.77 in the last session, down -1.97% from day before closing price of $370.06. In other words, the price has decreased by $-7.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 210187 shares were traded. TECH reached its highest trading level at $370.25 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $361.20.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TECH’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 60.71 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 54.38. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 3.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.15 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.14.

Upgrades & Downgrades

On September 15, 2021, KeyBanc Capital Markets Upgraded its rating to Overweight which previously was Sector Weight but kept the price unchanged to $600.

Stephens Upgraded its Equal-Weight to Overweight on March 08, 2021, whereas the target price for the stock was revised from $380 to $425.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when HIGGINS JOHN L sold 512 shares for $385.40 per share. The transaction valued at 197,322 led to the insider holds 5,502 shares of the business.

HIGGINS JOHN L sold 1,992 shares of TECH for $751,194 on Aug 10. The Director now owns 6,014 shares after completing the transaction at $377.11 per share. On Jun 08, another insider, HIGGINS JOHN L, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 600 shares for $366.09 each. As a result, the insider received 219,654 and left with 4,606 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Bio-Techne’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 70.78, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 35.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.72. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.31.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TECH has reached a high of $543.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $318.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 358.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 410.36.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TECH traded on average about 228.15K shares per day over the past 3-months and 214.58k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 39.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.95M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.50% stake in the company. Shares short for TECH as of Jul 14, 2022 were 765.05k with a Short Ratio of 3.31, compared to 574.74k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.95% and a Short% of Float of 2.22%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TECH is 1.28, which was 1.28 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.35%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.33%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.58. The current Payout Ratio is 23.80% for TECH, which recently paid a dividend on Aug 28, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 12, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 03, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 10 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.15 and a low estimate of $2.01, while EPS last year was $1.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.08, with high estimates of $2.2 and low estimates of $1.92.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.99 and $7.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.92. EPS for the following year is $9.18, with 11 analysts recommending between $9.5 and $8.4.

Revenue Estimates

According to 9 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $287.12M. It ranges from a high estimate of $293.8M to a low estimate of $275M. As of the current estimate, Bio-Techne Corporation’s year-ago sales were $259.03M, an estimated increase of 10.80% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TECH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.11B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $931.03M, up 18.70% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.25B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.29B and the low estimate is $1.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 13.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.