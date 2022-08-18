Considering KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (KALV) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

After closing at $15.38 in the most recent trading day, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: KALV) closed at 15.21, down -1.11%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 238569 shares were traded. KALV reached its highest trading level at $15.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $14.74.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of KALV by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 16.70 and its Current Ratio is at 16.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on June 15, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On July 29, 2019, SVB Leerink started tracking the stock assigning a Outperform rating and target price of $31.

On March 20, 2019, Needham started tracking the stock assigning a Buy rating and target price of $35.Needham initiated its Buy rating on March 20, 2019, with a $35 target price.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 09 when Crockett Thomas Andrew sold 10,000 shares for $17.07 per share. The transaction valued at 170,693 led to the insider holds 114,670 shares of the business.

Feener Edward P. sold 6,000 shares of KALV for $108,424 on Nov 01. The Chief Scientific Officer now owns 2,234 shares after completing the transaction at $18.07 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, Yea Christopher, who serves as the Chief Development Officer of the company, sold 5,000 shares for $18.07 each. As a result, the insider received 90,328 and left with 32,969 shares of the company.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KALV has reached a high of $21.76, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $8.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 13.26.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 294.73K shares per day over the past 3-months and 218.59k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 24.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 23.88M. Shares short for KALV as of Jul 14, 2022 were 1.84M with a Short Ratio of 6.40, compared to 2.14M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.51% and a Short% of Float of 8.22%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-1.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.96 and a low estimate of $-1.11, while EPS last year was $-0.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-1.05, with high estimates of $-0.97 and low estimates of $-1.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-3.66 and $-4.57 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-4.14. EPS for the following year is $-3.6, with 4 analysts recommending between $-3.07 and $-4.43.