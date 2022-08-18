How is Endava plc’s (NYSE: DAVA) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

The price of Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA) closed at 108.51 in the last session, down -3.74% from day before closing price of $112.73. In other words, the price has decreased by $-4.22 from its previous closing price. On the day, 150977 shares were traded. DAVA reached its highest trading level at $113.93 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $111.68.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DAVA’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 39.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 49.76. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.14 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.11.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Morgan Stanley on January 10, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $185 from $140 previously.

On September 16, 2020, Citigroup Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral and also upped its target price recommendation from $57 to $67.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, Endava’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 71.48, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 0.46. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 7.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.74.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DAVA has reached a high of $172.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $82.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 97.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 121.77.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DAVA traded on average about 138.72K shares per day over the past 3-months and 129.4k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 56.59M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 36.64M. Insiders hold about 1.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.80% stake in the company. Shares short for DAVA as of Jul 14, 2022 were 311.06k with a Short Ratio of 2.38, compared to 490.02k on Jun 14, 2022.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 8 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $48.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $49.43 and a low estimate of $48, while EPS last year was $41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $54.97, with high estimates of $58.62 and low estimates of $52.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $192.18 and $190 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $191.57. EPS for the following year is $235.19, with 7 analysts recommending between $238.75 and $230.

Revenue Estimates

According to 6 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $212.54M. It ranges from a high estimate of $213.38M to a low estimate of $211.22M. As of the current estimate, Endava plc’s year-ago sales were $178.25M, an estimated increase of 19.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $222.02M, an increase of 13.50% less than the figure of $19.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $228.52M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $210.95M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DAVA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $779.56M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $776.69M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $778.12M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $595.36M, up 30.70% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $982.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $995.98M and the low estimate is $967.17M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.