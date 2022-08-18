I recommend waiting for a better discount before investing in The Shyft Group Inc. (SHYF).

After closing at $27.80 in the most recent trading day, The Shyft Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHYF) closed at 27.17, down -2.27%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.63 from its previous closing price. On the day, 160998 shares were traded. SHYF reached its highest trading level at $27.42 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $27.00.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SHYF by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 143.47 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 116.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.34 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, DA Davidson on July 13, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $38 from $32 previously.

Raymond James Upgraded its Outperform to Strong Buy on February 25, 2022, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $57.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 10 when Clevinger Thomas R sold 5,000 shares for $39.27 per share. The transaction valued at 196,361 led to the insider holds 36,957 shares of the business.

Adams Daryl M sold 15,000 shares of SHYF for $705,053 on Dec 15. The President and CEO now owns 314,237 shares after completing the transaction at $47.00 per share. On Dec 07, another insider, Harbour Ronald Edward, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $49.40 each. As a result, the insider received 987,954 and left with 26,623 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.21. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.96 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.09.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SHYF has reached a high of $54.50, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.66. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.22.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 284.25K shares per day over the past 3-months and 225.84k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 35.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.11M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.70% stake in the company. Shares short for SHYF as of Jul 14, 2022 were 810.22k with a Short Ratio of 2.62, compared to 853.74k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.31% and a Short% of Float of 2.37%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, SHYF’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.10, compared to 0.20 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.36%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.77%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.64. The current Payout Ratio is 10.30% for SHYF, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 15, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of May 15, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 28, 2007 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.56 and a low estimate of $0.46, while EPS last year was $0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.33 and $0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.1. EPS for the following year is $2.6, with 4 analysts recommending between $3.32 and $2.03.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $292.97M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $312.18M to a low estimate of $276M. As of the current estimate, The Shyft Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $272.62M, an estimated increase of 7.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $291.33M, an increase of 5.10% less than the figure of $7.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $312.03M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $273M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SHYF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.06B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $985M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.02B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $991.79M, up 2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.28B and the low estimate is $1.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 18.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.