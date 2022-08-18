In spite of Eyenovia Inc.’s (NASDAQ:EYEN) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

In the latest session, Eyenovia Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEN) closed at 1.69 down -4.52% from its previous closing price of $1.77. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 491642 shares were traded. EYEN reached its highest trading level at $1.7700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7300.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Eyenovia Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Northland Capital on March 01, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $10.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 21 when Grant Stuart M. bought 100,000 shares for $1.65 per share. The transaction valued at 165,000 led to the insider holds 5,084,998 shares of the business.

LEE KENNETH B JR bought 10,000 shares of EYEN for $22,000 on May 19. The Director now owns 42,322 shares after completing the transaction at $2.20 per share. On May 18, another insider, MATHER CHARLES E IV, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 7,000 shares for $2.03 each. As a result, the insider paid 14,232 and bolstered with 48,322 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EYEN has reached a high of $6.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.59. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.7994, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.7856.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, EYEN has traded an average of 153.57K shares per day and 244.85k over the past ten days. A total of 30.01M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 24.87M. Insiders hold about 15.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 14.80% stake in the company. Shares short for EYEN as of Jul 14, 2022 were 189.45k with a Short Ratio of 0.77, compared to 311.47k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.56% and a Short% of Float of 0.69%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.18 and a low estimate of $-0.22, while EPS last year was $-0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.21, with high estimates of $-0.18 and low estimates of $-0.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-0.77 and $-0.9 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-0.85. EPS for the following year is $-0.59, with 3 analysts recommending between $-0.25 and $-0.8.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $18.48M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $38.64M and the low estimate is $6.79M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2,833.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.