In the case of Vaxxinity Inc. (NASDAQ: VAXX), what’s next?

The closing price of Vaxxinity Inc. (NASDAQ: VAXX) was 2.22 for the day, down -5.53% from the previous closing price of $2.35. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 134454 shares were traded. VAXX reached its highest trading level at $2.3100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2100.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VAXX’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.20 and its Current Ratio is at 4.20.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Reese Lou bought 100,000 shares for $1.99 per share. The transaction valued at 199,290 led to the insider holds 51,737,344 shares of the business.

UNITED BIOMEDICAL INC bought 100,000 shares of VAXX for $199,290 on Jun 16. The 10% Owner now owns 51,737,344 shares after completing the transaction at $1.99 per share. On Jun 16, another insider, Hu Mei Mei, who serves as the of the company, bought 100,000 shares for $1.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 199,290 and bolstered with 51,737,344 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5444.44.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VAXX has reached a high of $22.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.0348, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.2414.

Shares Statistics:

VAXX traded an average of 380.63K shares per day over the past three months and 267.42k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 120.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.40M. Insiders hold about 47.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.00% stake in the company. Shares short for VAXX as of Jul 14, 2022 were 784.88k with a Short Ratio of 2.06, compared to 352.8k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.62% and a Short% of Float of 2.32%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 1 analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $-0.49, with high estimates of $-0.49 and low estimates of $-0.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $-1.13 and $-1.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $-1.49. EPS for the following year is $-1.63, with 2 analysts recommending between $-1.27 and $-2.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $8.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $10.06M and the low estimate is $6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 60.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.