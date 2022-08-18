In What Direction Will BRP Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ:BRP) Stock Goes From Here?

BRP Group Inc. (NASDAQ: BRP) closed the day trading at 32.35 down -1.10% from the previous closing price of $32.71. In other words, the price has decreased by $-0.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 174756 shares were traded. BRP reached its highest trading level at $32.71 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $32.17.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of BRP, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.04 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on April 18, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

On March 14, 2022, BofA Securities Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Neutral but kept the price unchanged to $31.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 16 when Baldwin Trevor bought 12,000 shares for $22.86 per share. The transaction valued at 274,320 led to the insider holds 100,297 shares of the business.

Baldwin Trevor bought 2,559 shares of BRP for $56,963 on May 13. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 88,297 shares after completing the transaction at $22.26 per share. On May 13, another insider, Valentine John A., who serves as the Chief Partnership Officer of the company, bought 10,000 shares for $21.10 each. As a result, the insider paid 211,000 and bolstered with 66,351 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.88 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BRP has reached a high of $45.36, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 26.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 28.92.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, BRP traded about 494.22K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, BRP traded about 346.1k shares per day. A total of 56.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 49.44M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.00% stake in the company. Shares short for BRP as of Jul 14, 2022 were 3.27M with a Short Ratio of 5.94, compared to 2.84M on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.53% and a Short% of Float of 5.63%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 11 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.22 and a low estimate of $0.18, while EPS last year was $0.14. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.18, with high estimates of $0.24 and low estimates of $0.11.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.2 and $0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.05. EPS for the following year is $1.36, with 11 analysts recommending between $1.65 and $0.99.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BRP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $947.73M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $895.18M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $919.62M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $567.29M, up 62.10% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.14B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.21B and the low estimate is $1.03B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.