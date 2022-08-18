Invest in SiTime Corporation (SITM) to keep your portfolio healthy

After closing at $130.93 in the most recent trading day, SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ: SITM) closed at 125.24, down -4.35%. In other words, the price has decreased by $-5.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 417495 shares were traded. SITM reached its highest trading level at $129.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $122.12.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of SITM by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 4.56 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 55.89. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.40 and its Current Ratio is at 15.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Credit Suisse on August 30, 2021, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $225.

Needham reiterated its Buy rating for the stock on April 15, 2020, while the target price for the stock was revised from $33 to $27.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 12 when Takata Akira sold 260 shares for $135.76 per share. The transaction valued at 35,298 led to the insider holds 11,093 shares of the business.

Takata Akira sold 2,000 shares of SITM for $271,240 on Aug 11. The Director now owns 11,353 shares after completing the transaction at $135.62 per share. On Aug 10, another insider, Takata Akira, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,000 shares for $134.79 each. As a result, the insider received 269,580 and left with 13,353 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

As of this moment, SiTime’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 52.51, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 29.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.17 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SITM has reached a high of $341.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $127.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 167.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 212.80.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 246.27K shares per day over the past 3-months and 556.8k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 21.15M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.03M. Insiders hold about 5.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SITM as of Jul 14, 2022 were 687.97k with a Short Ratio of 3.24, compared to 757.76k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.27% and a Short% of Float of 4.33%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 6 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.04 and a low estimate of $1, while EPS last year was $0.46. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.13, with high estimates of $1.15 and low estimates of $1.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.46 and $4.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.35. EPS for the following year is $5.06, with 6 analysts recommending between $5.2 and $4.85.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SITM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $330.1M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $323.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $327.63M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $218.81M, up 49.70% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $399.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $412.1M and the low estimate is $380M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 22.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.