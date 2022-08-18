Is FARO Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

The price of FARO Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: FARO) closed at 36.75 in the last session, down -5.65% from day before closing price of $38.95. In other words, the price has decreased by $-2.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 74730 shares were traded. FARO reached its highest trading level at $38.41 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.55.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at FARO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.10 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Craig Hallum on April 28, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $40 from $74 previously.

On October 07, 2021, Needham Upgraded its rating to Buy which previously was Hold but kept the price unchanged to $77.

Craig Hallum Upgraded its Hold to Buy on February 21, 2020, while the target price for the stock was maintained at $76.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 03 when Beadle Kevin sold 587 shares for $69.09 per share. The transaction valued at 40,556 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FARO has reached a high of $83.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.06, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 50.06.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, FARO traded on average about 143.58K shares per day over the past 3-months and 121.74k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 18.27M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.11M. Shares short for FARO as of Jul 14, 2022 were 700.67k with a Short Ratio of 4.46, compared to 632.01k on Jun 14, 2022. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.84% and a Short% of Float of 5.38%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $-0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $-0.01 and a low estimate of $-0.14, while EPS last year was $0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.07 and low estimates of $-0.04.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.5 and $0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.34. EPS for the following year is $1.61, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.65 and $1.55.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $79.47M. It ranges from a high estimate of $82.11M to a low estimate of $77.25M. As of the current estimate, FARO Technologies Inc.’s year-ago sales were $82.18M, an estimated decrease of -3.30% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FARO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $347.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $340.89M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $343.01M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $337.81M, up 1.50% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $386.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $407.21M and the low estimate is $362.32M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.